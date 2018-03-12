Iggy Azalea Shows off Her Slinky iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit

Iggy Azalea wore a slinky dress to the iHeartRadio Music Awards Sunday in an Instagram Story video with an outfit that showed off her toned legs, a plunging neckline and only one sleeve.

Before the awards, which aired on TBS live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, the 27-year-old Azalea posted a photo with Bebe Rexha. “Love this girl,” she wrote, adding a fire emoji.

Azalea also posted a red carpet photo, adding. “I look so mean but I swear I’m actually nice.” She included a shrugging emoji.

Is Iggy the ziggy-iggy the baddest of ’em all? @IGGYAZALEA just came through on the #iHeartAwards2018 looking like a queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/wVJM1B34rN — Access (@accessonline) March 11, 2018

The “Fancy” rapper has been busy putting 2017 behind her, with a new single called “Savior,” featuring Quavo. The song was released last month, with the full video being released on Feb. 28. It has over 5.4 million views.

It has been almost four years since Azalea’s hit debut album, The New Classic, was released. Since then, she has encountered trouble getting her second album out. After several track list changes and missed release dates, she said in November that it will be called Surviving The Summer.

Azalea has been busy promoting “Savior,” even recording a “Dear Iggy Azalea” video for Vevo. As XXLMag points out, Azalea said she once burned an ex-boyfriend’s clothes after she went through his iPad and his iCloud account.

“Screenshot that s—,” she advised. “Send it to yourself. And then decide how much of his shit you are going to burn. Don’t let him know that you know anything and set the trap and let him come over. And when he comes over, be burning his s—. Yeah, I’ve burned people’s s—. It works.”

Before Valentine’s Day, Azalea also offered some NSFW advice for anyone who follows her. When one fan asked for her advice on what to get her boyfriend, Azalea wrote back, “Girl. Nothing! A card, P— or both (depending on how old you are reading this expert advice).”

A few days later, TMZ asked Azalea if she really believes that advice. “Yes… Yeah, I do,” she told the site.

