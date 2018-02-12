Idris Elba Proposes to Girlfriend Before Film Screening

Idris Elba is off the market. The actor proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre, before a film screening in London Saturday, and she said yes.

The 45-year-old Elba was at the Rio Cinema in London for an early screening of Yardie, his first film as director. Before the new film began, the Star Trek Beyond and Luthor star got down on one knee and asked Dhowre to marry him.

“Another [Rio Cinema] first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but [Idris Elba] went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film [Yardie],” the Rio Cinema team tweeted. They included a photo of Elba smiling, with the word “OFF” printed on his black jersey.

Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie pic.twitter.com/XRtca1xcv0 — Rio Cinema (@riocinema) February 10, 2018

A member of the audience also posted a video of the proposal on Instagram. After getting on one knee and asking for her hand in marriage, Elba hugged Dhowre and the audience cheered. Clearly, she said yes.

“When you turn up to the [Yardie] screening with [Sainou Talent Agents] clients [Adnan Must] & [Akin Gazi] and the director [Idris Elba] steals the show with a [marriage prosposal],” Sainou managing director and agent David Marsden wrote in the caption.

In September 2017, Elba told PEOPLE he met the 29-year-old Dowhre, a former Miss Vancouver, while making The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet in Canada.

“Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special,” Elba told the magazine.

The couple made their public debut on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival for Molly’s Game.

“I think it’s an interesting space, especially for her,” he told PEOPLE. “She’d never done a red carpet before and I tend not to do that. It was nice actually.”

Elba has two children from previous relationships. He shared a son, Winston, with Naiyana Garth, and a daughter, Isan, with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard. He also dated lawyer Sonya Hamlin in 2006.

Elba starred in The Dark Tower, Molly’s Game, The Mountain Between Us and Thor: Ragnarok last year. He is now working on a new season of Luther. His film Yardie was screened at the Sundance Film Festival last month.