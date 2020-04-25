✖

Ice-T has been personally affected by the coronavirus' death toll more than most. The rapper-turned actor turned to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that six people he personally knows have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the the novel coronavirus. The reveal was brought on as the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star discovered the death of his friend and fellow rapper Fred the Godson via Twitter. Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, said he was "in shock" over the news and issued a strong message to those with doubts about the virus' severity.

"My friend @FREDTHEGODSON just passed away today from CORONAVIRUS complications.. People that say this s— aint real should get punched in the face.. This is not a Fn game," he wrote. "So far I personally know 6 people that have been Killed by this Virus.. Just because YOU may not know anyone.. Don't be stupid. I'm done with Twitter for the day… SMH… Rest in Peace homie."

Oh my god…… I’m in shock. https://t.co/qQV6bcJT6U — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 23, 2020

Ice-T did not elaborate on who the other five coronavirus victims he knew were. Fred the Godson was a New York City rapper who flirted with mainstream success but ultimately remained a notable underground figure. He was best known for the songs "KILO," "Nokia," "HALLWAYS" and the Jadakiss collaboration "Toast to That." On the mixtape site DatPiff, his mixtapes Gordo Fredrico and Contraband have each been downloaded more than 120,000 times. Other notable projects include Fat Boy Fresh, Armageddon, City of God, Gordo, Gorilla Glue and God Level. He was also known as a member of the magazine XXL's 2011 "Freshman Class" alongside the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Meek Mill, Big K.R.I.T., Yelawolf and Lil B, among others.

Upon learning of Ice-T's loss, fans sent numerous comments to him about the situation, comforting him and telling others to listen up. Comments included: "I don't know how many people we must lose for everyone to wake up and take this thing seriously," "I agree. This s— is very real," "RIP Fred. This s—s real!" and "So sorry for your loss. And you're right — not a game."