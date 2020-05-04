'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Weighs in on Coronavirus Lockdown Protesters Screaming at Police With NSFW Message

The protests around the U.S. over coronavirus guidelines and quarantine have gotten lots of attention from all sides in the past few weeks. Scenes from Michigan's statehouse or the steps of California's in Sacramento have captured the attention of many across the country, including celebrities.

After Michael Rapaport shared a video from Sacramento showing protesters yelling and shoving police officers, plenty of folks chimed in with their thoughts on the moment. That's where Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T comes into play with a slice of common sense about the police response.

"It didn’t take long for MFs to lose it... Cops are like.. 'Well we just can’t pull our guns like we usually do...' This ain’t the Hood," the former rapper and SVU mainstay wrote while retweeting Rapaport's video. It is only the latest incident to be caught on camera and raise questions about the police response to protesters armed with assault-style weapons occupying state capitals around the nation.

Ice-T has been outspoken over the coronavirus and the response to the disease, even tweeting out that he knows at least 8 people who have died. This came after someone questioned the disease and noted that protests were about fighting for their rights.

I’ve had about 8 people I know DIE... You’re talkin to the wrong person... https://t.co/sN7IjM08wY — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 28, 2020

For the people who follow Ice-T, they feel similar and also questioned why the cops were responding to these protesters differently than those we've seen in Baltimore and Ferguson, Missouri.

