Ian Somerhalder Confirms Daughter’s Birth With Sweet Note to Wife Nikki Reed

Ian Somerhalder is a proud father and husband!

The Vampire Diaries alum confirmed his and wife Nikki Reed‘s daughter’s birth on Instagram Monday. Almost a month after welcoming their first child together, Somerhalder expressed his love for Reed in a sweet note.

A post shared by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Aug 21, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

“Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife. You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you’ll read this when you wake… ” he wrote alongside a photo of Reed’s Fit Pregnancy and Baby cover. “Seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud.”

“You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it,” the actor continued. “Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us.”

The couple welcomed their daughter, Bodhi Soleli, on July 25, according to E! News.

Reed has not publicly commented on the birth, but did gush about meeting her baby when she announced her pregnancy.

“Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?” she wrote at the time. “All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you… Love, your parents.”

