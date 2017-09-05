Hilary Duff Posts Tragic Series of Hurricane Harvey Photos

The devastation left by Hurricane Harvey hits home for Hilary Duff.

The Younger actress is a Houston native who has been vocal about her heartbreak following the Category 4 hurricane, taking the lives of at least 63 people and leaving the city flooded.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Duff shared a series of photos of found images on Instagram to show the range of destruction Hurricane Harvey has left behind, from flooded homes and roadways to people in distress over the reality of the event.

“This is true tragedy. I’m in shock and heartbroken watching the news and seeing the place I was raised underwater,” the 29-year-old wrote. “I can’t imagine living in these conditions…losing the comforts of home, your belongings, or worst, family, in the blink of an eye. This could be you 💔 .”

In the post, Duff encouraged followers to step up and help victims of the devastating event by donating to the American Red Cross and Houston Food Bank.

“#Texas needs our help after Hurricane #Harvey. I donated today, please join me in donating as well @americanredcross @HoustonFoodBank Every bit helps #HoustonStong.”

Duff also shared a post on behalf of jewelry maker Maya Brenner, giving people another outlet to donate to the Houston Food Bank.

@maya_brenner is giving 100% of the profits from the sale of the Texas necklace through Labor Day weekend to the @houstonfoodbank lots of people in need right now! Let’s remember that through the long weekend and be grateful for what we have ❤️ thanks for helping #houstonstrong A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

“@maya_brenner is giving 100% of the profits from the sale of the Texas necklace through Labor Day weekend to the @houstonfoodbank lots of people in need right now! Let’s remember that through the long weekend and be grateful for what we have,” Duff shared with followers.

Though the actress’ donation amount hasn’t been made public, she isn’t the only celebrity to speak out on behalf of those in need.

Celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Kevin Hart, Alex Rodriguez and others have made sizable donations. Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and more have pledged donations to the American Red Cross and other charities, which will be used in years to come as the city is restored.

Information on how to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be found here.

Photo credit: Instagram / @hilaryduff