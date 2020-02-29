Hunter Biden’s Wife Melissa Is Pregnant Less Than a Year After Secret Wedding

Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, and wife Melissa Cohen are expecting their first child together. The two married last year after a whirlwind romance. The pregnancy was confirmed in a New York Times profile on Biden, 50, two months after the news leaked to The Daily Mail.

On Friday, the New York Times published a profile on Biden, focusing on his art career and move to a studio in the Hollywood Hills. The profile mentions Cohen, a South Africa-born filmmaker in her early 30s, is pregnant with their first child. In December, the Mail published photos of Cohen running errands in Los Angeles, showing off a baby bump.

Painting “is literally keeping me sane,” Biden told the Times. “For years I wouldn’t call myself an artist. Now I feel comfortable saying it.”

Cohen and Biden married in May, just days after they first met. In a New Yorker profile last summer, Biden said he got a tattoo of “shalom” in Hebrew on his left bicep to match one Cohen has. He got his tattoo days after their first date and proposed less than a week after they met. He called his father after the wedding.

“He was on speaker, and he said to her, ‘Thank you for giving my son the courage to love again,’” Hunter told the New Yorker.

Joe Biden supported his son’s quick marriage, telling him, “Honey, I knew that when you found love again that I’d get you back.”

“We are all very happy for Melissa and wish her and Hunter all the best for the future,” Cohen’s brother Garyn Cohen told Page Six in June. “Melissa is an amazing person and we all love and adore her dearly. Looking forward to meeting and getting to know my new brother in law(hopefully soon)!!”

Biden has three children with Kathleen Buhle, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2017. He is also in the middle of a child custody dispute, as the mother of a baby born in 2018 is suing him for unpaid child support.

Biden denied being the father of Lunden Roberts’ child, but her attorneys told PEOPLE the DNA test proved otherwise. In January, a judge gave the Arkansas woman primary custody of the child, and Biden was given visitation rights. However, the case is still ongoing, and permanent child support will be determined in May, PEOPLE reports.

Following his divorce from Buhle, Biden briefly dated Hallie Biden, the widow of his older brother Beau Biden.

Aside from his personal life, Biden found himself at the center of President Donald Trump’s impeachment. The House of Representatives impeached Trump in connection with a July call to the Ukrainian president, in which he asked the Ukrainian government to investigate Biden’s work with Burisma Holdings and Joe Biden in exchange for the release of military aid. Biden’s work with the natural gas producer became a part of debunked conspiracy theories. Although he was impeached, the U.S. Senate voted against removing Trump from office.

“Even though my life has been played out in the media, because I am a Biden, my father never once suggested that the family’s public profile should be my priority,” Hunter told Vanity Fair last year. “The priority has always been clear for my dad, as it is, now, for me: Never run from a struggle. Love people and find a way to love yourself. And remember that the two things are very much connected.”

Photo credit: Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images for World Food Program USA