Joe Biden's 7 Grandchildren Between the Ages of 9 Months to 27 Years: What to Know

President-elect Joe Biden focused on family for much of his campaign, and it's clear that he and his loved ones have always been close. Biden shares his three eldest children, Hunter, Beau, and Naomi Biden, with his late wife, Neilia Hunter, and his youngest daughter, Ashley Biden, with his second wife, Dr. Jill Biden. Naomi Biden died in the same car accident that killed Neilia Hunter, and Beau Biden died in 2015 of a brain tumor. Beau had two children and Hunter has five, giving the President-elect a total of seven grandchildren. Keep reading to learn more about the Biden family.

Natalie Biden View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) 16-year-old Natalie is the oldest child of the late Beau Biden and his wife, Hallie Olivere. In 2020, she and cousin Naomi teamed up with model Kaia Gerber to share the importance of voting. Though Natalie was too young to vote in the latest election, she shared that social media the power to "inform people, and tell people what we stand for."

Hunter Biden 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/BGfPVhvChf — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 18, 2020 Natalie's younger brother, Robert Biden II, is known as "Hunter" in a nod to his uncle and is 14 years old. In 2020, he appeared in a DNC video with his sister and cousins to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Naomi Biden View this post on Instagram A post shared by NKB (@naomibiden) Hunter Biden and his first wife, Kathleen, share three daughters, the eldest of whom is 27-year-old Naomi Biden. Named after her late aunt, Naomi graduated from Columbia Law School last May and is also interested in politics. In April 2020, she and boyfriend Peter Neal helped create a quiz to help people understand if they qualified for aid under the CARES Act, which has helped over 10,000 people. "I'm most excited to see what my nan and pop are going to do," she told Today in January. "They are so excited, they have so many plans, and it's just a time in their lives and our lives and in America where we have the opportunity to do so much and to do things differently."

Finnegan Biden View this post on Instagram A post shared by NKB (@naomibiden) Naomi's younger sister Finnegan, 22, was named after Biden's mother, Catherine Eugenia "Jean" Finnegan Biden, and was seen during several stops on her grandfather's campaign trail last year. In August, she joined her sisters and cousin Natalie in a video discussing Biden's presidential run, where they revealed that their grandfather is a big fan of ice cream.

Maisy Biden Hunter's daughter Maisy, 20, shared that her grandfather hasn't changed since winning the election. "That's something that I feel like some people don't believe when we say that he literally calls, not just, like, one of us every few days," she said. "He calls me, then calls Naomi, then he calls Finn, then he calls Natalie, then he calls Ashley, and then he calls little Hunter." Maisy is close friends with former First Daughter Sasha Obama, whom she attended school with.