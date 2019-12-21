Hugh Jackman Shows off Ugly Christmas Sweater Tradition With Ryan Reynolds, and Fans Are Loving It

Almost exactly one year later, the ugly Christmas sweater that made headlines last year is back for another round of yuletide fun. Last December, Ryan Reynolds was “tricked” into wearing the infamously gaudy garment. Now, it looks like he’s turned the tables on fellow actor Hugh Jackman, who was seen sporting it in an Instagram post earlier today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Dec 20, 2019 at 9:02am PST

“I can’t believe I agreed to wear the matching underwear too,” Jackman wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag #TheSweaterReturns. The comments were, predictably, filled with people who were thrilled to see the sweater take part in the mini-reunion. “This is the best thing I have seen,” wrote one fan, while another observed there was “such bromance in this picture.” Others simply wondered why Jake Gyllenhaal, who appeared in last year’s photo, wasn’t around this time.

Beyond starting a new holiday tradition, Entertainment Tonight has noted that the Deadpool star has turned the sweater into a force for good, teaming up with the SickKids Foundation. The charity also took to Instagram with a video announcing that Reynolds will be matching all donations they receive between now and “by the time Santa arrives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SickKids Foundation (@sickkidsvs) on Dec 20, 2019 at 9:17am PST

The SickKids Foundation is the fundraising arm of the Toronto-based Hospital for Sick Children, a major pediatric teaching hospital that was founded back in 1875.

The Christmas sweater first showed up last year when Reynolds was photographed with both Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal — neither of whom were dressed quite as festively. “These f—ing assholes said it was a sweater party,” he wrote in the caption

Reynolds has become known for his charitable endeavors. Back in September he and wife Blake Lively donated $2 million to help protect migrant children, which was split evenly between the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

“We’re blown away by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Young Center’s commitment to not only justice and democracy, but humanity,” the couple wrote in a statement. “Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we’ve realized we have to do everything possible to foster more compassion and empathy in this world.”

Reynolds’ latest flick, the Michael Bay-directed action romp 6 Underground, is currently streaming on Netflix.