Hugh Hefner Reportedly Laid to Rest in Private Ceremony

Hugh Hefner was laid to rest on Saturday surrounded by a select few of his closest friends and family, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet’s sources, Hefner’s four children, his wife Crystal Harris and some Playboy staffers attended the funeral, which was held at L.A.’s Westwood Village Memorial Park around noon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hefner’s crypt is to the direct left of Marilyn Monroe’s. He purchased the burial spot in 1992 for $75,000. This burial location is sentimental for Hefner as Monroe was the first woman to grace the first Playboy issue in 1953.

“To me there’s something rather poetic in the fact that we’ll be buried in the same place,” Hefner said in a 2000 Playboy interview.

“Spending eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass up,” he told the Los Angeles Times in 2009.

Along with Hefner and Monroe, the cemetery is filled with other celebrities, many with Playboy ties.

Hefner died of natural causes on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at home in the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.