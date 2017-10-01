Hugh Hefner’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized

Hugh Hefner’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized.

As spotted by Blast, a fan decided to design a misguided tribute to the late Playboy founder by tagging the landmark with a crown drawing and “RIP.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it is in support of Hefner, it’s still seen as vandalism in the eyes of officials. A Walk of Fame representative told the outlet that they are trying to track down who marked up the star, which is located on the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

The cost of cleaning the star could be more than a $1,000, which the culprit would more than likely be forced to pay.

Other admirers of the late magazine entrepreneur have left flowers, cards and notes for the legend, which are seen as acceptable.

A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclaire3487) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

Walk of Fame star vandalism has been on the rise as of late, mostly due to the repeated vandalism of President Donald Trump’s landmark in the wake of his election.

One man even destroyed Trump’s star with a sledgehammer in October 2016. He was sentenced to three years probation and fined more than $4,000 to pay for the damages.