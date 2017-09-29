Hugh Hefner’s Health Began to Decline After Contracting Serious Infection

Hugh Hefner passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the age of 91, and while the Playboy founder is reported to have died from natural causes, he was also reportedly suffering from serious back issues.

TMZ reports that Hefner started having issues when he got an infection about two years ago, although he already had back problems in his late ’80s. His condition reportedly became so debilitating that he could barely walk without assistance and was later bedridden.

Around this time, the businessman’s public appearances became much rarer, with one of his last occurring in May 2016, when he announced that year’s Playmate of the Year, Eugena Washington.

Sources say that Hefner caught a mild bug a few weeks ago, and his weakened immune system led friends and family to believe it may be too much for him.

Pamela Anderson mentioned Hefner’s health problem in her Instagram tribute to the editor Thursday. The model wrote that the last time she saw Hefner, his “back hurt” him “so much” and that he was using a walker.

“You didn’t want me to see. You couldn’t hear,” she continued. “You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me – with my name Pamela with a heart around it.”

