Howard Stern Announces Bradley Cooper as His Running Mate in Presidential Bid

After hinting at a possible run for president, Howard Stern told listeners of The Howard Stern Show on June 6 that actor Bradley Cooper wants to be his running mate."I have some exciting news to share with you," Stern, 68, began before revealing that he was "texting back and forth with someone I was interested in potentially being my vice president," without naming the candidate.

The SiriusXM host remarked that the person texted, "I wanna congratulate you," and added, "You have my vote." The two then enjoyed "a very lovely conversation," before Stern asked the individual to be his vice president."You wanna know what he said?" Stern asked. "'Done. Done. Done.' In other words, 'I'm in.' It's exciting.

Co-host Robin Quivers questioned Stern about who he selected for the possible VP position, and he explained that the unnamed person expressed some reluctance to run."I'm in, but, you know, I'm another white male," Stern recounted the man saying. "And I said, 'You know, I appreciate you saying that, but I believe you'd be such an asset to the ticket that I think people will understand.' "

Quivers then asked Stern if he had given his choice "great consideration," which prompted him to joke, "I gave it almost as much consideration as I did putting my hat in the ring — almost none."

"He was the first person I asked and he said yes so my search is over," he added. "... He told me he wants in, I was shocked. Stern added that the candidate would "bring in the female vote like you wouldn't believe."

Stern then announced to a stunned Quivers, "My vice president is Vice President Bradley Cooper." "I know it sent chills up your spine."He described telling Cooper, 47, that he would announce the news on his radio show. "I'm locking him in," Stern said. "He said, 'It's done.' He wants it, and he's gonna be my vice president."

Stern claimed he was running for president during the June 27 episode of his radio show."I'm actually going to probably have to run for president now," he said, expressing his disappointment about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision previously guaranteeing abortion rights nationwide.

Stern's longtime friend George Takei told PEOPLE of his possible presidential run: "I think Howard needs his independence. To be a president, I mean, I'm glad that [Joe] Biden is our president, but it is taking a toll. And it's all-consuming. And I don't think Howard would like to be consumed that way," he explained.

"He [enjoys] his pleasure much too much. I don't think he's going to run. But he's better for America doing what he's doing." In response to whether or not he would support Stern as president if he ran, Takei, 85, said, "I think he has presidential qualities. I would vote for him because, depending on who else is running, he does have wisdom. He does have courage. And he has imagination and can see something that most people can't see."