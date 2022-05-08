How Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Are Kept Separated During Trial

✖

The Circuit Court of Fairfax County is reportedly going to extraordinary lengths to ensure that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are separated from each other throughout their ongoing court appearances. Both ex-spouses have been present throughout the defamation case, but that has not put them in a position to make small talk at breaks or bump into each other on their way in and out of the courtroom. A source close to the case detailed the separation in a new report by TMZ.

Court deputies are reportedly in charge of arranging Depp and Heard's entrances and exits from the courtroom. The timing is staggered so that they will not see each other or have any awkward encounters away from the stand. The deputies also escort Depp and Heard to lunch breaks, which they take at opposite ends of the courthouse. Their break areas at in secure areas away from each other and the public.

Moment when #AmberHeard and #JohnnyDepp almost run into each other in the courtroom at the break.



They appear to make eye contact. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/PNIexe9r0s — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 5, 2022

The details of this separation protocol come after a viral clip from Thursday's court session. Heard testified that morning, and as she was leaving the stand, Depp was escorted to her side of the courtroom. The two nearly approached each other but were stopped by deputies who steered them away from each other. Many viewers speculated that they may have made eye contact in that moment, but sources close to Heard told TMZ that it wasn't true.

The trial is currently on a break until May 16 to allow time for the judge to go to a legal conference which was planned well in advance. Heard will reportedly be prevented from conferring with her lawyers until then since she is still in the middle of her testimony. She will return to the stand after the break for more questioning from her own attorney and then a cross-examination by Depp's team.

Heard will spend the break with her family, including her sister who has reportedly been staying with her throughout this ordeal. Closing arguments are still scheduled for May 27, at which point the jury will begin deliberations. They are tasked with deciding whether Heard defamed Depp in her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post where she described him as a domestic abuser. However, to many fans the case is simply a relitigation of whether Depp is guilty of domestic violence in the first place.

Depp and Heard will be back in court on Monday, May 16 for more testimony. The case will continue to be live-streamed and televised.