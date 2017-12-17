Is ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Engaged?

Jeremy Meeks, the infamous “hot felon,” might be engaged to Chloe Green, the heiress to the Topshop fortune.

x17Online posted photos and video of the couple shopping in Beverly Hills Friday, with the 26-year-old Green wearing a big rock on her ring finger. The couple met with an unknown man who signed a bill for a new Celine bag.

Green also bought lingerie at Agent Provocateur before the couple went to a toy store to pick up gifts for Meeks’ son.

TMZ reports that Green’s father, Sir Phillip Green, was also in Beverly Hills, suggesting that the family is having a holiday get-together.

The 33-year-old Meeks is moving quickly with his relationship with Green, as his divorce from Melissa Meeks is still not complete. TMZ reported on Dec. 4 that the couple was trying to settle their divorce, but Melissa wrote on Instagram that Meeks has stopped paying child support.

Melissa has also claimed that Meeks cheated on Green in a Nov. 9 Instagram post.

Meeks and his estranged wife Melissa were married for nine years before photos of him with Green surfaced. He claimed in November that he fell in love with Green after his marriage to Melissa was over.

“The people who really know me and my family know that my marriage had been over for a long time when I met Chloe,” told the Sunday Mirror. “For a while my wife and I had a very good life together and then for a long time we didn’t. The marriage was over for a lot longer than people think.”