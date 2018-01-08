Report: ‘Home Alone’ Dad John Heard Had Several Drugs in System When He Died

Home Alone actor John Heard had several narcotics in his system at the time of his death in July, TMZ reports.

The toxicology report for the 71-year-old details that Tramadol, Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, Xanax, Buprenorphine, Fentanyl and Hydromorphone were in Heard’s system, according to the news outlet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Heard may have been prescribed some of the painkillers due to a minor surgery he underwent two days before his death.

The report also details that there was an attempt to revive Heard with Narcan, a drug used to counteract the effects of a narcotics overdose.

In August, it was reported that Heard’s official cause of death was a heart attack brought on by heart disease. There is no information in the recent toxicology report as to whether drugs contributed to the cause of death.

Heard was found in a hotel in Palo Alto, California, on July 21.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined that Heard died of a “sudden cardiac death due to atheroscerotic and hypertensive heart disease.”

Officials say that the minor back surgery Heard underwent in July did not play a role in his death.

Although Heard was well-known for his role as Macauley Culkin’s dad in the family film and its sequel, he also appeared in films like Beaches, After Hours, Pelican Brief, and Cat People.

Heard was briefly married to actress Margot Kidder. He had a son with actress Melissa Leo, as well as a daughter from a later marriage. His second son, Max, died in December of last year.