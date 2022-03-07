Hoda Kotb Makes Exciting Career Announcement: ‘It’s Amazing’

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb just made an “amazing” career announcement. The long-time co-anchor announced during the Monday, March 7 episode of the NBC morning show that her podcast, Making Spaces with Hoda Kotb, will return for Season 2 later this month, with Kotb telling her co-stars, “We are pumped up. You guys, it’s amazing.”

Teasing the upcoming season, which Kotb said is perfect for “if you’re having a crummy day,” Kotb shared that “every single episode – I’ve done a bunch of them – I leave like, full. I feel like they’re already out there in the universe.” Kotb told viewers that she is “excited” for the upcoming season, adding that each episode “is about overcoming something.” Set to premiere on Monday, March 14, Season 2 will bring on a new round of special guests, including Amy Schumer, Viola Davis, and former football player Emmanuel Acho. The full lineup of Season 2 guests was not revealed.

Making Spaces with Hoda Kotb first launched back in September 2021. The podcast focuses on the importance of “making space” in life to find happiness. Each week, Kotb brings on a new inspiring guest who shares their personal story of “perseverance and triumph,” Kotb taking listeners “on a journey of life lessons and self-discovery.” Season 1 guests included Pastor Michael Todd of the Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, best-selling author Suleika Jaouad, and Academy Award-winning musician Jon Batiste, as well as best-selling authors Mitch Albom and Anne Lamott, Michael Todd, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver, and even Kotb’s Today co-star Jenna Bush Hager.

“I like to get life advice from people and people who’ve lived incredible lives who are great life coaches, and that’s what this is,” Kotb said when the podcast was first announced. “So I’ve been interviewing people, and I’m not kidding, I have a notepad next to me while they’re talking and giving life advice.”

Making Spaces with Hoda Kotb wrapped up its first season on Feb. 24. The podcast is set to return with new episodes beginning Monday, March 14. A teaser for the upcoming season reads, “Join TODAY’s Hoda Kotb as she continues on a journey of self-discovery and exploration of the resilience of the human spirit. Listen to Season 2 starting March 14th.” The podcast is available to listen to wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible and Today.com.