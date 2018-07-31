Hilary Duff Opens up About Body Image Struggles as a Teen

Hilary Duff recently opened up about the body image issues she struggled with as a teen star while appearing on Lizzie McGuire.

Even though she was able to avoid any major controversies that often plague child actors, Duff candidly shared that she still dealt with mental and emotional anxieties.

“I struggled a little bit when I was 18 or 19 with food. And wanting to fit into this ‘image’ of a girl who is not me. But that was such a long time ago,” Duff said, as reported by E! News. “Honestly, I feel like I’m in the same five- to 10-pound struggle as most other women out there. Sometimes I’m crushing it and feeling great, and other times I’m like, ugh.”

“I love to cook and, honestly, being a mom and being consistently busy helps keep my priorities straight,” she went on to add.

In the interview with BYRDIE, Duff also spoke at length about fitness and why it’s so important to her.

“Obviously I want to be in shape, but I think working out is more of a mental health thing for me. Just to be outside—I hike a lot; I swim a lot,” she admitted. “And then training, doing weights and feeling strong, getting those endorphins pumping through your body is really important for your happiness.”

“I work out a lot. Obviously, I want to be fit, but I’m 5’2” and I’m definitely not a ‘skinny girl.’ I’m a healthy girl. I always feel really empowered by what my body can do—having babies, getting pregnant, or swinging Luca around,” Duff continued. “He’s like 45 pounds, and I’m dangling him by his ankles and chasing him all around. So I’m so grateful that I’m strong and my body’s there for me.”

The Younger star is currently expecting her second child, a daughter, with boyfriend Matthew Koma. She shared that this time around has been “hard as hell,” but that her self-confidence has not wavered.

“Image is something we’re all very aware of because it’s constantly being talked about, which is a little bit disappointing, and then also helps you be very in tune with yourself—your behavior, your body, and your happiness,” Duff said.

“I really feel like I have a healthy relationship with myself, where I know when I’m being ‘bad’ or I know when I’m being really ‘good’ health-wise, and both are necessary for me as part of my lifestyle and happiness, to have balance,” the mom-to-be added. “I really try to treat my body well. And my mind. And try to have a healthy outlook on [the public scrutiny].”

“I’m the only one that can control my relationship with myself, and I want to constantly be in control of it, you know? Whatever ‘it’ is,” Duff concluded.

Season five of Younger is currently airing on TV Land, and the series was recently renewed for a sixth season.