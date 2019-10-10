Here’s How Gwen Stefani Promoted Her Las Vegas Residency Amid ‘The Voice’ Exit

Gwen Stefani is paying no mind to the fact that Nick Jonas will replace her on Season 18 on The Voice next year. Instead, she’s promoting her Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater, which she’s resuming this month. The No Doubt frontwoman took to Instagram to encourage her followers to grab tickets to the Just A Girl show.

“Who will I see this weekend at [Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Vegas]?” Stefani captioned a photo of her onstage, adding the hashtags #SoExcited and #ImBack.

Stefani, who turned 50 last week, will play nine Las Vegas shows throughout the remainder of the month, as well as two during the start of November. After that, her Just A Girl residency won’t pick up until February, when she’ll play eight shows, then again in May with eight more.

Earlier this week, NBC announced that Nick Jonas will be replacing Stefani and joining Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend as a coach on Season 18 of The Voice in spring 2020. While Jonas, 27, has commented on the news, saying he’s “so excited” to become the newest coach, Stefani has yet to publicly address it. She will continue coaching throughout the remainder of the ongoing Season 17, and could always return for later seasons.

It’s not unusual for the singing competition to shake up the coaches lineup from season to season. In fact, Stefani has never served as a coach for consecutive seasons, as she debuted in Season 7, then came back for Season 9 and later for 12. She was announced as a coach for Season 17 earlier this year after Adam Levine announced he was leaving the show following 16 seasons. He and Shelton were the only coaches consistently returning since its inception.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Stefani’s exciting largely has to do with The Voice‘s usual process of rotating coaches each season, allowing some of their big-name stars to continue maintaining their music careers.

Earlier this year, Stefani told ET that juggling both The Voice and her Vegas residency, which started in June 2018, made her feel “alive.”

“I didn’t expect to be doing [the Vegas show] and The Voice at the same time,” she said. “I just feel like I’m alive in a way I’ve never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot.”