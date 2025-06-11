New Zealand actress Marise Wipani died on her birthday last Friday, at 61 years old.

The news was announced by her family on her Facebook page.

The actress was known for her roles in popular TV shows like Xena: Warrior Princess and Soldier Soldier. She also had several film appearances in movies like Hercules and Came a Hot Friday.

In addition, she co-hosted the very first televised lottery drawing from Lotto New Zealand, and was affectionately referred to in the country as the “Lotto Lady.”

“Marise passed peacefully today on her 61st birthday surrounded by family and friends,” the Facebook post reads. “She just wanted to say…. I have shuffled off this mortal coil. Good byyye, good luuuck, good God!!!,” quoting a scene from Driving Miss Daisy.

Her last role was in 2008, where she played Rebecca Short in the TV drama Shortland Street.

Her Soldier Soldier co-star Jay Laga’aia wrote: “I saw this and quickly checked that it wasn’t some kind of sick joke. Sister I am devastated to hear this news. You are so young and I will miss you,” the actor wrote. “We have worked together over the years and I was always so pleased to have you on set. Travel well my sister, love you always.”

Ian Mune, who directed Came a Hot Friday, also paid tribute in the comments.

“Your presence and performance added a whole layer to that movie arising from your truth and honesty. It was what always struck me whenever we met. Fly high, Princess.”