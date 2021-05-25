Ellen DeGeneres Buys Back Former Home for Millions More Than She Sold It For

✖

Ellen DeGeneres is going back to her roots. More specifically, she re-purchased her former home in Montecito, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Although, she reportedly paid more for the property than she originally sold it for.

Back in September 2017, DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi, bought Rancho San Leandro, a residence in Montecito, for $7.2 million. But, it wasn't long before they ended up selling the property. In May 2018, after renovating the location, DeGeneres and De Rossi sold the home for $11 million to Sean Rad, the co-founder of Tinder. About a year after Rad purchased the property, he also put it on the market.

Rad first put Rancho San Leandro on the market in spring 2019 and was asking for $12.7 million. However, too much time went by without any buyers. As a result, the property was de-listed shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect the world in early 2020. But, THR reported that properties in the Montecito area have been skyrocketing amid a real estate resurgence. On Monday, over a year after the property was de-listed, the publication reported that DeGeneres and De Rossi purchased Rancho San Leandro for $14.3 million, which is almost double what they paid for it originally back in September 2017.

DeGeneres' latest purchase comes on the heels of her announcement about the future of her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In mid-May, it was reported that DeGeneres' television show would be coming to an end after the upcoming Season 19. The announcement about the show came amid a difficult year for the program, as it was caught up in a toxic workplace scandal in 2020. Although, the talk show host said that the scandal did not factor into her decision to end the series, as she explained, "if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn't have come back this season. So, it's not why I'm stopping." She went on to say that she decided to end the talk show after almost two decades on the air because she wanted to take on new creative challenges.