Heather Locklear Checks Into Rehab After Domestic Violence Arrest

After friends and family have worried about Heather Locklear‘s mental health following her domestic violence arrest last week, the actress is getting the help she needs.

The Melrose Place star has checked into a treatment facility, E! News reports. The development comes a week after Locklear was arrested for felony domestic violence after her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, placed a domestic disturbance call to authorities. She was also arrested on three counts of misdemeanor battery of a peace officer.

After detectives from The City of Thousand Oaks Police Department executed a search at Locklear’s home on Tuesday, police said they did not locate or seize a firearm reportedly registered under Locklear’s name. The warrant was obtained in response to “specific threats” Locklear made during the arrest. According to a statement, “Locklear told deputies she would shoot them if they ever came to her house again.”

Authorities are reportedly “re-grouping” to determine how to further pursue the investigation.

Police said Locklear was “uncooperative” and that she “battered” the responding deputies at the time of her arrest last week. The 56-year-old claimed she had been “battered or injured” prior to their arrival and was later transported to a hospital for evaluation “out of an abundance of caution.”

Sources close to Locklear have said that she was “spiraling out of control” ahead of the incident.

“When the police arrived, Heather was irate,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She was furious her brother got the police involved, and she was in no state to be able to have a normal thinking conversation. She was out of control. She was screaming at the police and went on the attack.

The source continued, “She physically fought the police and they had to handcuff her to control her. There were marks all over her boyfriend’s face, so they had no choice but to take her into custody. They said she seemed unstable and they wanted to take her for a psychological evaluation.”

Those same sources also claimed that friends wanted Locklear to receive treatment for her alcohol and drug abuse, which they described as “out of control.”

“Her friends and family are telling her it is time to go back to rehab,” the source added. “She needs it badly. It’s sad she lets things get this out of control before she gets help.”

PEOPLE reports that the Melrose Place actress has been “struggling” with a history of anxiety, depression and substance abuse since her 2007 divorce from Richie Sambora, with whom she shares 20-year-old daughter Ava.