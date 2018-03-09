Heather Locklear’s Sister Reveals New Details of Fight Arrest

Heather Locklear‘s sister told police the night the former Melrose Place actress was arrested last month that Locklear’s boyfriend tried to choke and kill her during the argument.

The new revelation came from a search warrant police got a few days after Locklear was arrested for felony domestic violence. TMZ obtained a copy of the warrant on Friday.

Police obtained the warrant to search her home for a gun, medication and other items.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy told TMZ that when police arrived the night of the arrest on Feb. 25, they saw Locklear’s boyfriend, Christopher Heisser standing over her and holding her wrists while she was laying on their bed. They saw Heisser bleeding from his nose with redness on his cheeks. Heisser then told deputies he was attacked by Locklear as he defended himself. He accused her of biting his face and acting “crazy, angry and wild.”

Locklear told police Heisser started the fight after he lied to her, but she did not say what about. She threw a Red Bull can at him, and he choked her, she said. However, police did not find marks on her neck.

Locklear then allegedly started yelling at the deputies, telling them to get out of her house. She also allegedly kicked one.

Police said they had to grab her and handcuff her on the floor. However, she continued to act out, even after police got her out of the hose.

“You f— deserve your kids to die! You f— deserve it! And when you find yourself in that position, think of me,” Locklear yelled, according to the search warrant. “I hope no one f— burns your entire department down, your f— police department.”

According to TMZ, Locklear told the police she would “shoot you if you come on my property and take that as a threat.” That was the comment that influenced the search warrant. Although they did find a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver registered to Locklear on the night of the arrest, they did not find another weapon when they arrived with the search warrant.

Locklear is now in a medical treatment facility.

Ava Sambora, Locklear’s 20-year-old daughter with former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, was reportedly at the scene when Locklear was arrested. She was reportedly “very upset” by the situation and went on a pre-planned trip to Hawaii a short time after her mother’s arrest.