Heather Locklear Returns to Rehab, Source Reveals Sad New Details

Heather Locklear is once again seeking help amid her mental health battle with addiction. A source told PEOPLE that the Melrose Place actress is living in an in-patient facility.

“She went back to rehab two weeks ago. She went back to the place she left before Christmas. She had left for three days right before Christmas and never gone back,” the source said. “Heather’s problem is she doesn’t get serious about anything,” the source said. “She was continuing to drink.”

The insider added that Locklear’s battle with substance abuse is taking a toll on her family, including her 21-year-old daughter Ava, whom she shares with ex Richie Sambora.

“Her issue is alcohol, pills, and her mental health. She doesn’t want anybody to hold her accountable. She has no job, nothing to keep her accountable. This has been tearing up her family. It’s been an ongoing issue for many many years. It has been horrible for Ava,” the insider said, adding that Sambora is not in the picture.

“Richie isn’t really involved anymore, though he has always been a great supporter. He has supported Ava and has always been there for Heather,” the source said. Sambora and Locklear were married from 1994 to 2007.

Locklear’s latest stint could be as high as her 25th time in a rehabilitation facility.

“Everybody is hopeful that this time will be different, but it’s just hard to tell. She’s not going into anything new is the problem though; she’s just going back to something she has done before. She has been to rehab more than 20 times, perhaps 25 times. The people are really rich, they pay for detoxes. So a lot of it has been that,” the source explained. “She had a sober minder living with her. They pay them like $7,000 to $10,000 a week, and they absolutely haven’t worked for her.”

“She won’t take any help from anybody close to her who wants to help her. She had a 5250 [hold]. And nobody did a conservatorship, nobody stepped up. … It’s the same mental health issues as well.”

“Somebody has to take a lead on this, and nobody has any rights here except her parents,” the source said, “and they’re very old.”

Locklear’s former representative told PEOPLE that they are no longer in communication with her.

The stint comes a few months after Locklear sought out-patient rehab at home when she left her facility at the end of December to celebrate Christmas with loved ones in Los Angeles. At the time, her parents, father Bill, 89, and mother Diane, 85, were living with her.

The news also comes a few months after Locklear and on-off boyfriend Chris Heisser split. “She has broken up with Chris,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “By her making this move, it gives her a great reset button on what is most important and that is her sobriety.”

The pair had a tumultuous relationship, which resulted in both of them getting arrested, getting into several fights, Locklear’s hospitalization for a possible overdose, her stint in rehab that ended in October and her being placed a psychiatric hold in November.