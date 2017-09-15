Heather Locklear Hospitalized

Heather Locklear was hospitalized Thursday evening after she was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles.

The 55-year-old Melrose Place actress was transported to Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center after driving along the 700 block of Country Valley Road in Thousand Oaks, California, E! News reports.

She was treated for “minor” injuries after she went off the road and into a ditch at 5:40 p.m. PT, according to a spokesperson for the Thousand Oaks Police Department.

Police did not say what caused the accident but did clarify that no alcohol or drugs were involved.

This story is developing…

