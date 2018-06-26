Heather Locklear Hospitalized in Possible Overdose Hours After Leaving Jail

Heather Locklear was hospitalized with a possible overdose just hours after she was released from jail following her Sunday arrest for battery on a police officer and an EMT, PEOPLE reports. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the actress’ home to treat her for a possible overdose, a source told the magazine.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Garo Kuredjiann said that deputies responded to assist EMTs on a “medical call” that occurred at the Melrose Place actress’s Thousand Oaks, California address around 3 p.m. Monday. He did not identify the patient but said the patient was transported to Las Robles Hospital & Medical Center.

TMZ reports that as of 7:10 p.m. PT, Locklear’s condition was stable and that she was getting necessary treatment.

Less than 24 hours before Locklear’s hospitalization, she was arrested late Sunday night for battery on a police officer and an EMT after they responded to a 911 disturbance call that described Locklear as heavily intoxicated. She was also reportedly “extremely agitated” when police showed up, and she punched a deputy and kicked an EMT while paramedics were caring for her.

Heather Locklear’s mugshot released following her arrest Sunday night for allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT. https://t.co/BJdc7t7ZYQ pic.twitter.com/5mNQlLuETJ — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) June 25, 2018

Locklear was held on $20,000 bail until her Monday release around 9 a.m. PT.

Her arrest and subsequent hospitalization come on the heels of her being placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold last week after allegedly choking her mother and attacking her father, according to TMZ. However, the incident was not investigated as a crime, and dispatch audio showed law enforcement calling Locklear a “suicidal subject.”

It is the second time this year that she has been arrested for battery on a police officer.

The 56-year-old Dynasty actress previously pleaded not guilty to four counts of battery on an officer and one count of resisting arrest in April following her February arrest in which she reportedly threatened officers that she would shoot them “if you ever come back to my house.”

In the wake of that arrest, she checked into a rehabilitation facility and completed a nearly two-month stint.

Sources close to Locklear blame her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, as a negative influence on her mindset and sobriety.

“Heather came out of rehab and went straight back into the arms of Chris Heisser,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “They are like oil and water, fighting nonstop.”

“Her family wants to see her focus on her health and sobriety and once that’s in place, she can then start fresh with a new man,” the source said.

Due to her recent arrests, Locklear’s Thousand Oaks property is now reportedly considered to be a hazardous location by emergency responders, according to an incident report by the fire department.