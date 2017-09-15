Heather Locklear Posts on Instagram After Being Hospitalized

Heather Locklear is reaching out to her friends and fans on social media to explain that she is feeling “good” after being involved in a car crash that landed her in the hospital on Thursday.

I’m home and good. Thank you for your concern!💋 A post shared by Heather Locklear (@heatherlocklear) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

“I’m home and good,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for your concern!”

At about 5:40 p.m. PST on Thursday, the 55-year-old Melrose Place star went off the road and drove her Porsche into a ditch, the Thousands Oak Police Department said, according to People.

“Her vehicle left the road and went down into an embankment,” Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said, according to Page Six.

After sustaining minor non-threatening injuries, Locklear was transported to the Los Robles Hospital.

It is unknown at this time what caused the incident, however, the police are saying that there were no drugs or alcohol involved in the crash. She was not cited for the incident.

“She was alert and cooperative with deputies,” Buschow said.

Locklear’s Instagram post was the first time she has spoken out since being involved in the crash. Just hours earlier, Locklear’s 19-year-old daughter, Ava Sambora, asked her Twitter followers to pray for her mother.

“Please keep my mama in your prayers!!” she wrote. “She got in a car accident and can use all the love and positivity she can get! 💕”

Please keep my mama in your prayers!! She got in a car accident and can use all the love and positivity she can get! 💕 — Ava Sambora (@avasamboraxxoo) September 15, 2017

For years, Locklear struggled with drug and alcohol abuse. The actress checked into rehab in 2008 following a DUI arrest and then once again in 2010.

She was hospitalized in January of 2012 for allegedly ingesting prescription drugs with alcohol.

