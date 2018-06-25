Heather Locklear Hides Her Face Leaving Jail in Pajamas and Flip-Flops

Heather Locklear has been released from jail after her Sunday night arrest, and she did her best to dodge cameras on her way out.

Locklear was arrested yet again on Sunday night after two frantic 9-1-1 calls were placed from her home. She was take into custody after hitting both a police officer and an EMT who had come to examine her, and charged with two counts of Misdemeanor Battery Upon An Officer And Emergency Personnel.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Locklear was released at around 9 a.m. on Monday morning after her lawyer paid her $20,000 bail. The outlet published photos of the actress, including her latest mugshot.

The report included new details on Locklear’s latest brush with the law. There were two 9-1-1 calls placed to her home on Sunday night — one around 6 p.m. and the other just after 11 p.m. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that both were treated as “disturbance” calls.

However, first responders found Locklear “heavily intoxicated and uncooperative” and once again expressing suicidal intentions. The actress was banned from possessing firearms after her February arrest, but she was reportedly searching for one in her hazy state anyway with the express intent of taking her own life.

During the second call, a woman’s voice could be heard cursing loudly in the background, while the caller said “get the police here now” to the dispatcher.

“There was a physical earlier with female,” the dispatcher then told officers. “There are no weapons inside the residence. No one else is there.”

Locklear reportedly kicked both the officer and an EMT who was summoned to examine her. Neither was seriously injured, but she still faced charges for her attacks. The Daily Mail confirmed that Locklear’s 20-year-old daughter, Ava, was in the house at the time. Locklear and her representatives have yet to comment on this latest incident.

This is the second major mental health crisis in two weeks for Locklear. Last week, she was hospitalized after expressing suicidal thoughts to her family. At the time, no mention of her sobriety was made, and fans had some hope left that the actress was still clean after her recent two month stay in rehab. Unfortunately, Sunday’s arrest appears to negate that.

This is also not the first time she has been accused of accosting an officer of the law this year. During her February 25 arrest, Locklear tried to fight off police, and even threatened them in graphic terms.

“Get the f— out of my house!” she reportedly yelled at the time. “You f—ing deserve your kids to die! You f—ing deserve it! And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!”

Locklear was arrested on domestic battery charges after a dramatic fight with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. The couple made it through the fight, however, and last month they were spotted heading into an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting together.