Harvey Weinstein Set to Turn Himself in on Sex Crime Charges Friday in NYC

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will reportedly turn himself in to New York City police on Friday to face sex crime charges related to the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation.

According to the New York Daily News, Weinstein will be charged in connection with the allegations from Lucia Evans, who told investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004. The statute of limitations does not apply in the case.

The Daily News also reports there is a special grand jury seeing evidence linked to possible financial fraud charges against Weinstein. The grand jury began “weeks ago,” the Daily News reported.

Since October 2017, when the New York Times and the New Yorker reported on allegations of Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment of women, dozens of women have accused him of rape, assault and harassment. Weinstein has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex through his representatives.

The news comes after the Wall Street Journal reported earlier that federal prosecutors began a criminal investigation into the allegations against Weinstein. Sources told the Journal that one angle federal investigators are looking at is if Weinstein lured women to leave one state to go to another in the process of committing a sex crime. If they find evidence of that Weinstein could face federal charges.

According to CNN, Weinstein is already under investigation in New York, Los Angeles and London.

Since the allegations against Weinstein were made public, he has been kicked out of several Hollywood organizations, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which presents the Oscars.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who won an Oscar for her performance in the Weinstein-produced Shakespeare in Love, was among the actresses to accuse Weinstein. She recently told Howard Stern that her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt threatened to “kill” Weinstein for making her feel uncomfortable after an infamous encounter at the 1995 opening of Hamlet on Broadway.

“It was the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically,” Paltrow told Stern. “It was so fantastic because what he did was, he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet… He’s the best.”

“Brad threatened Harvey,” a source told PEOPLE in October 2017. “He got right in his face, poked him in the chest and said, ‘You will not ever do this to Gwyneth ever again.’”

Pitt “made it clear there would be consequences,” the source said, describing Pitt’s actions as a “Missouri whooping.”