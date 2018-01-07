Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Had Lawyer Spy on Sexual Assault Accuser

A lawyer who represented Enter the Void and Boardwalk Empire actress Paz de la Huerta is suing Harvey Weinstein and the disgraced producer’s attorney, Michael Rubin, for allegedly spying on de la Huerta in an effort to stop her from pursuing further allegations against Weinstein.

The lawyer, Aaron Filler, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles on Friday, reports The Daily Mail and The Associated Press. Filler, who previously represented the 33-year-old de la Huerta, also listed Weinstein’s former company as a defendant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the lawsuit, Filler claims Rubin contacted de la Huerta on Nov. 12 and posed as a “victims rights advocate.” Filler accuses the former New York prosecutor of trying to get access to her medical records and get her to drop her allegations against Weinstein.

Filler claims Rubin reached out to de la Huerta after her November interview with Vanity Fair about the Weinstein allegations. Since de la Huerta’s alleged rapes happened in 2010, they do fall within New York’s statute of limitations. However, prosecutors haven’t filed charges yet.

Rubin allegedly called de la Huerta and told her to drop Filler as her attorney, Filler claims.

Rubin denied the allegations, telling the AP that Filler is just a lawyer angry about losing de la Huerta as a client. He also said he has “never met” Weinstein.

Weinstein’s spokeswoman told the AP that it was “insanity” to think he “had any involvement.”

According to Variety, de la Huerta is now represented by Carrie Goldberg. Both Filler and Golberg have wondered why the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into de la Huerta’s claims has stalled.

“Our purpose is to investigate what caused the N.Y. D.A. criminal investigation and criminal prosecution to stall, and to call [The Weinstein Company and Harvey Weinstein] to account if they used extra-legal means as we believe they did,” Filler told Variety.

You can read Filler’s complete lawsuit here.

De La Huerta accused Weinstein of raping her in 2010, when she was 26. At the time, she found international fame with Enter The Void and won a role on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.

She told Vanity Fair that she ran into Weinstein at a bar in Manhattan in November 2010, and he offered her a ride home to her Tribeca apartment. He demanded she let him inside for a drink.

“Immediately when we got inside the house, he started to kiss me and I kind of brushed [him] away,” de la Huerta told Vanity Fair. “Then he pushed me onto the bed and his pants were down and he lifted up my skirt. I felt afraid… It wasn’t consensual… It happened very quickly… He stuck himself inside me… When he was done he said he’d be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock.”

De la Huerta said there was another incident in December 2010. In that incident, Weinstein went to her apartment lobby after she finished a photo shoot. She told him she was drinking earlier that night, but refused to leave her alone.

“He hushed me and said, ‘Let’s talk about this in your apartment,’” de la Huerta told Vanity Fair. “I was in no state. I was so terrified of him… I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He’s like a pig… He raped me.”