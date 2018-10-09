Harvey Weinstein Snapped Checking out Nicole Kidman Magazine Cover

Harvey Weinstein was spotted at a convenience store this weekend, taking a prolonged look at Nicole Kidman on a magazine cover.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault and harassment from some of the most prominent A-list actresses in Hollywood. This weekend, TMZ reporters snapped photos of him eyeing the stars of the day on magazine covers, serving as a chilling reminder of his alleged past. Weinstein picked up the current issue of Marie Claire with Nicole Kidman, In Touch with Jennifer Anniston and Ok Magazine with Gwen Stefani. He reportedly looked only at the covers and then set the publications back where he found them.

Harvey Weinstein Eyeing Nicole Kidman During Gas Station Pit Stop //t.co/4k1gaQQ2tD — TMZ (@TMZ) October 9, 2018



A representative for Weinstein issued a statement to TMZ, stating that the disgraced producer was not doing anything out of the ordinary.

“[Harvey] was on his way out after paying for his fuel and groceries and was doing what most people do,” they said. “He looked at some magazines near the register including Time, People and Vanity Fair. He didn’t open them or read the articles and put them all back, and left.”

Weinstein and Kidman worked together on several movies, including The Hours and Lion. Kidman was not one oft he actresses to come forward with a horror story about Weinstein, though she was in full support of the Me Too Movement.

“I support and applaud all women and these women who speak out against any abuse and misuse of power — be it domestic violence or sexual harassment in the workforce,” she said at the time. “We need to eradicate this behavior.”

Kidman spoke on the issue some more last month, during a round of interviews at the Toronto Film Festival. She spoke in the Variety Studio about how the Me Too movement serves both men and women.

“It’s a big movement, so that there is respect and equality and decency, and people can move forward no matter what their gender,” she pointed out. This is true — some of the most publicized stories of sexual harassment have come from men, and they have helped to change the public perception of the movement.

“We’re in a kind of primal, title fight to have our voices be heard and to feel the relevance that we know in our personal and professional and creative lives is very real,” Kidman went on. “But I think there’s still a lot of work for all of us to do.”