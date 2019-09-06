Harry Styles Shows off Wild Butterfly and Bird Tattoos in New Photos

If you ask the majority of Harry Styles fans, they could likely list you a number of the singer’s tattoos, which are large and numerous. In a new shoot for The Face magazine, Styles showed off a large section of his ink, posing shirtless with a collared brown leather jacket and a gold cross necklace.

Three of Styles’ tattoos are visible in the image including a large butterfly on his rib cage and two sparrows near his collarbones. In total, the U.K. native has at least 44 tattoos, which also include a guitar, the Green Bay Packers logo, his sister’s name, a mermaid, two fern leaves and a handshake.

In the accompanying interview, Styles discussed both his music and acting careers, sharing that he enjoys them both precisely because they are so different.

“Why do I want to act? It’s so dif­fer­ent to music for me,” the 25-year-old said. ​”They’re almost oppo­site for me. Music, you try and put so much of your­self into it; act­ing, you’re try­ing to total­ly dis­ap­pear in who­ev­er you’re being.”

He was up for the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic and reportedly declined the role of Prince Eric in the upcoming live adaptation of The Little Mermaid after making his film debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk in 2017.

“It was dis­cussed,” he said of the Prince Eric role. ​”I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But every­one involved in it was amaz­ing, so I think it’s going to be great. I’ll enjoy watch­ing it, I’m sure.”

Styles has been making the promotional rounds ahead of the release of his second album, though no actual information about the project has been released. His first solo project, his eponymous debut album, was released in 2017.

“It’s a dou­ble-edged thing,” the former One Direction member admitted of sharing his second album. ​”You’re always ner­vous when you are play­ing peo­ple music for the first time. You’ve heard it so much by this point, you for­get that peo­ple haven’t heard it before. It’s hard to not feel like you’ve done what you’ve set out to do. You are hap­py with some­thing and then some­one who you respect so much and look up to is, like: ​’I real­ly like this.’ It feels like a large stamp [of approval]. It’s a big step towards feel­ing very com­fort­able with what­ev­er else hap­pens to it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Handout