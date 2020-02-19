Harry Styles Held at Knifepoint in London Mugging

Harry Styles is unharmed after he was held at knifepoint during a robbery in London on Valentine’s Day, though the experience reportedly left him “shaken up.” The singer was out in the Hampstead area of the city on Friday when he was approached by a man with a knife who “demanded cash,” according to the Mirror.

“He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with,” a source said. “Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery in Hampstead.

“Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February,” police said. “It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and inquiries are ongoing.”

On Tuesday night, Styles attended the BRIT Awards in London, wearing a brown suit, purple sweater, white and blue poplin collared shirt and black and white shoes which he accessorized with lilac nail polish, a pearl necklace and a number of rings.

The 26-year-old also wore a black ribbon, which fans are speculating to be a tribute to Caroline Flack, the British television presenter who was found dead in her apartment on Saturday. Styles and Flack dated for three months in 2011 after they had met while Styles was competing on The X Factor the previous year. Black ribbons are usually a symbol of mourning or remembrance.

Styles is set to perform at the BRIT Awards and is also nominated for two trophies — Best British Album for his recently released album Fine Line and Best British Male Solo Artist. Fine Line was released in December and debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. charts, making Styles the first male U.K. artist to have two albums debut in the number one spot, the first being his solo debut, 2017’s Harry Styles. The album was his first full-length project since One Direction‘s split in 2015.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gareth Cattermole