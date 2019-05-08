Harry Styles and His Earrings at the Met Gala Had Some Fans Sounding Off

Harry Styles rocked a distinctive look for the Met Gala on Monday, and his earring was a particular sticking point for many fans.

Styles took the Met Gala theme of “camp” to heart on Monday with a head-turning outfit. The singer wore a sheer black shirt, showing his tattoos underneath, and a collection of chunk rings on his fingers, along with mismatched nail polish. For many, fans, however, the crowning jewel was the single earring dangling from Styles’ right ear.

The 25-year-old pop star wore a pearl earring chosen for him by his stylist, Harry Lambert. Lambert spoke to Vogue, saying that the jewellery set off the entire ensemble he had put together for Styles.

OMG , HIS EARRINGS , HIS NAIL POLISH , HIS TATTOOS !!

I'm screaming !! Mr. Harry Styles



“It was the perfect final touch for the outfit,” he said. “About four days ago, the day before I left to travel to New York, I was on Gucci’s website and saw these pearl earrings. Harry and I have discussed previously piercing his ears, and this was the perfect time. I text him and he replied, saying ‘Let’s do it.’”

Fans were all in on the look, obsessing over every detail on social media, where the Met Gala was the dominant topic all night. Lambert said it should come as no surprise to fans that Styles is pushing the envelope in the world of male fashion.

“Harry has always been keen to experiment with fashion and is never scared to try something new. Over the years we have worked out what he likes and doesn’t like,” he said. “It has been a natural progression of experimentation that has led up to the look and where we are today.”

Harry Styles has been named as one of the best dressed celebrities at Met Gala 2019 by Vogue, Forbes, GQ, The Cut, Vanity Fair, Refinery 29, The Hollywood Reporter, Esquire, Fashionista, Variety, E!News, Teen Vogue, Vulture, and more.



Of course, not everyone was a fan of Styles’ look, which bent the usual boundaries of male fashion with its revealing look. On Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan skewered the outfit, angering viewers in the process.

“This is my favourite event of the year,” Morgan said. “This is when every big star in the world reveals what they’re really like, which is really nuts… a night full of loonies.”

“Ooh have we got Harry in a blouse? Is he identifying as metrosexual these days?” Morgan added later. “I mean, we shouldn’t make this sexist, it can be camp but it can also be ridiculous.”

Piers Morgan should be more focused on his own sexuality after the latest photo I've seen of him in just shorts and his beer belly hanging out???? #NotCute !



Morgan went after others as well, poking fun at just about everyone who visited the event. To some fans, however, his commentary was more antagonistic than it was funny.