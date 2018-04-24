‘Night Court’ and ‘Cheers’ Alum Harry Anderson Died From Stroke, Death Certificate Reveals

Night Court star Harry Anderson died of a stroke that could have been triggered by the flu and a specific type of heart disease, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ.

Anderson’s primary cause of death was listed as a cardioembolic cerebrovascular accident, which is a stroke that’s caused by the heart pumping unwanted materials into the brain’s circulation.

The flu and a heart disease that affects the tissue of the organ (by enlarging it or disrupting its natural motor function) were listed as contributing causes of death.

As previously reported, Anderson was found dead in his home in North Carolina at age 65 on Monday, April 16 after his wife called 911. Emergency responders pronounced him dead when they arrived before 8:00 a.m.

Anderson was a three-time Emmy nominee for his role on Night Court, which aired on NBC from 1984 to 1992. He also memorably showed off his magic skills on Cheers as the recurring conman Harry “The Hat” Gittes.

The actor also starred as Richie Tozier in the 1990 version of Stephen King’s It and played Jim Korman in Tales from the Crypt.

After Night Court ended, Anderson landed the lead role in Dave’s World, a CBS sitcom based on the work of columnist Dave Barry. Anderson played Barry in all four seasons from 1993 to 1997.

Anderson also appeared on eight episodes of Saturday Night Live in the early 1980s and hosted several magic specials.

Anderson later appeared in 30 Rock‘s Night Court reunion episode in 2008. His last role as an actor was in 2014’s A Matter of Faith.

Anderson is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Morgan, and their two children.

He was fondly remembered by his co-stars and other actors who looked up to him.

Night Court co-star Markie Post, who played Christine Sullivan, wrote on Twitter, “I am devastated. I’ll talk about you later, Harry, but for now, I’m devastated.”

Night Court‘s Marsha Warfield shared an old cast photo on Instagram. “Rest in peace, Harry. We miss you already. I tip my hat to you, my friend,” she wrote in the caption.

“I interviewed Harry Anderson when I was 15 years old and he was so kind, and frank and hilarious. The interview is in my book Sick In The Head. He was a one of a kind talent who made millions so happy,” filmmaker Judd Apatow wrote.

“The last time Harry Anderson played Comedy Magic Club, I opened for him,” actress Cristela Alonzo wrote. “I was asked because I was a big fan. It was a dream come true. I was just there last night and talked about how wonderful his magic was. If you’re not familiar, google him. He was just wonderful. RIP.”