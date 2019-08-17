Halsey Reveals She’s Quit Smoking After 10 Years, Gets Praise From Fans

Halsey took to social media to share some really exciting news with fans and is now receiving nothing but praise for it! In a tweet shared to her Twitter account, Halsey revealed she successfully stopped smoking.

“I successfully quit nicotine a few weeks ago after smoking for TEN years,” she wrote in a tweet. “I gained a lot of weight and probably lost some friends forever bc I was being a NUT [laughing out loud] but I’m so happy I did it and I feel [very] goooood. just wanted to share.”

The 24-year-old’s followers immediately showered her with loving comments.

“Yesss!!!!!! i quit a few months ago after smoking nicotine for 7 years and it’s incredible the differences i’m still noticing in how i feel,” one fan wrote.

Another user added: “I decided to quit smoking yesterday after being a regular smoker for the last four years…I know it’s gonna be hard to quit but seeing you do it gives me even more motivation to do the same.”

While another chimed in: “I’m so proud of you, your health is more important than stupid friends. also you can lose weight but doing sports so that’s not a problem at all!!”

“So happy for you [baby] i’m glad you’re off it for good!” another fan added.

Recently, Halsey has been very open with her struggles over the last decade or so from her issues with having endometriosis to mental health.

“I’ve been committed twice since [I became] Halsey, and no one’s known about it” the singer admitted to Rolling Stone in an interview when telling them she had to check herself into a psychiatric hospital multiple times since becoming famous. “But I’m not ashamed of talking about it now. It’s been my choice. I’ve said to [my manager], ‘Hey, I’m mot going to do anything bad right now, but I’m getting to the point where I’m scared that I might, so I need to go figure this out.’ It’s still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it.”

While the “Bad At Love” singer turned to Twitter to share positive news, she also turned to to the social media platform to share some difficult situations she’s endured privately.

“I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life, and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalize an underdiscussed illness,” she wrote.

“My whole life, my mother had always told me, ‘Women in our family just have really bad periods,’” she said in an interview. “It was just something she thought she was cursed to deal with and that I was cursed to deal with and that was just a part of my life.”

She added that the stress of touring added to her symptoms and eventually lead to her getting checked out my doctors that led to her diagnosis.