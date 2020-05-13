Halsey Is All Freckles in Makeup-Free Selfies: This Is 'What I Actually Look Like'

Halsey is reminding fans what she really looks like, letting her natural beauty shine through in a series of makeup-free snaps she shared to Instagram Tuesday after spending much of her time in quarantine posing for "spicy" bikini shots. The "Nightmare" singer showed off her freckles and fresh face in a gallery of random photos on social media, some of which show her glammed up and others that show her slurping up noodles in a hoodie, pulling a funny face or sneezing.

"I’ve been posting a lot of *~spicy*~ bathing suit pics lately so I feel responsible to remind everyone what I ACTUALLY look like," the singer captioned the photos, which also included relatable stills from animated series about depression. While many of her fans were quick to note how great she looks even in more candid photos, fellow artist Demi Lovato simply wrote, "Wow I appreciate this [so much]," adding the hands up and fire emojis.

Halsey has regularly been open about the reality behind her celebrity lifestyle, especially when it comes to her health problems, which include endometriosis, or when uterine tissue grows in other places in the body, causing significant pain. In 2018, she explained her desire to speak so candidly about difficult experiences she has had on The Doctors, saying she hoped her openness would decrease the stigma surrounding similar situations.

"Doctors can tend to minimize the female experience when it comes to dealing with [endometriosis]. My whole life, my mother had always told me, 'Women in our family just have really bad periods.' It was just something she thought she was cursed to deal with and I was cursed to deal with, and that was just a part of my life," she said at the time.

The singer, now 25, also encouraged her fans and followers to advocate for their own health, even when facing roadblocks. "I'm 23 years old, and I’m going to freeze my eggs," she continued. "And when I tell people that, they’re like, 'You're 23, why do you need to do that? Why do you need to freeze your eggs?' Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."