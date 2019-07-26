Hailey Baldwin Credits Kylie Jenner With Giving Her ‘Baby Fever’

Thanks to Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin has babies on the brain. The 22-year-old model gushed over a new post of Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott‘s baby girl, Stormi, saying the photos and videos were giving her “baby fever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Jul 25, 2019 at 11:57am PDT

Jenner shared a slideshow of the family of three, writing, “We took our baby on an adventure yesterday. ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she’s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul. p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Like thousands of others, Baldwin took to the comments section of the post to fawn over 17-month-old Stormi. “Please stop giving me the most baby fever,” the newlywed wrote. “She’s the sweetest.”

Jenner’s sister, supermodel Kendall Jenner, agreed with Baldwin, writing, “My baby fever after this is on overload.”

Plenty of others also took to the comments section, including Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. “You guys are the cutest ever,” wrote Khloe, along with three heart-eye emojis.

“OMGGGG the cutest!!!!” wrote Kim.

Baldwin’s husband, Justin Bieber, hinted earlier this month that while the couple has plans to expand their family in the future, they’re “not in a rush” to get there just yet.

“Love dates with you baby,” Bieber captioned a photo of him and Baldwin at Disneyland. “One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

The couple secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, two months after getting engaged. On the one-year anniversary of Bieber’s proposal earlier this month, Baldwin took to Instagram to share a heartwarming note to him.

“[One] year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” she wrote.

In June, the couple debuted their wedding bands for the first time, with Bieber casually showing his in an Instagram post and Baldwin was shown sporting a matching silver band stacked next to her massive engagement ring.

The two are still reportedly planning a large celebration with friends and family following their courthouse nuptials last year, although the large celebrations were reportedly put on hold for Bieber to focus on his mental health.

“Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready,” a source told PEOPLE. “The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.”

The insider shared that the 25-year-old began seeking treatment for depression in February and is now doing “much better.”

“It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks,” the source said. “He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It’s when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure.”