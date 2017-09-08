Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Semi-Nude for First Issue of ‘Goop Magazine’

While Gwyneth Paltrow has graced the cover of many a lifestyle magazine, her latest cover is special because she’s posing for her very own Goop Magazine.

Goop magazine is here. Millions of thanks to the incredible teams @goop and @condenast. On newstands and also in link 👆🏻 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

On the cover, Paltrow is scantily clad and covered in clay (or maybe goop itself?), letting the gray slimy stuff cling to her every curve.

Paltrow shared the image on her Instagram account, thanking Goop and the Condé Nast publishing house for making the premiere issue possible.

Goop Magazine will encompass the same wellness advice, clean beauty secrets, healthy recipes and more that the lifestyle website hosts, as well as an editor’s letter from Paltrow herself.

“I remember standing in a hippie health-food store in Greenwich Village and I saw a little paperback book describing a ‘master cleanse,’ and I was like, ‘What’s that?’” Paltrow wrote in the editor’s letter, which she gave to PEOPLE for a sneak peek. “I remember the next day [after I finished the cleanse] I was like, ‘Oh, wow, I just did this cleanse, and I feel so much better. I can have a beer and a cigarette now, right?’”

She also brushed up on a semi-controversial, classic Gwyneth Paltrow take: the infamous bee sting facial she endorsed last year.

“The doctor stings you [with a live bee] like it’s an acupuncture needle,” she explains. “I had it done on my cesarean scar… I had some buckling in the scar, and it really evened it out.”

“It’s a thousands of years old treatment called apitherapy,” she told The New York Times last year. “People use it to get rid of inflammation and scarring. It’s actually pretty incredible if you research it. But, man, it’s painful.”

Another controversial Paltrow-approved beauty treatment that didn’t go over well with experts? Vaginal steaming.

In response to Goop’s assertion that vaginal steaming is the wave of the future, Dr. Jen Gunter had one choice word for Paltrow: “Don’t.”

According to Dr. Gunter, “The vagina (and uterus and vulva for that matter) should be viewed as self-cleaning ovens,” not something that needs to be steamed like your dry cleaning.

Gunter also debunks Paltrow’s claim that steaming is good for the uterus. “Ms. Paltrow and the people who push V-steams also need a little anatomy lesson because unless that steam is under high pressure (like with ejaculation) it’s not getting from the vagina into the uterus,” she said.