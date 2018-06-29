Gwen Stefani Shares a Kiss With Blake Shelton Ahead of Her Las Vegas Show

Gwen Stefani celebrated the first night of her Las Vegas residency on Thursday with a sweet Instagram post with her boyfriend, country music singer Blake Shelton.

The “Baby Don’t Lie” singer posted a slideshow of herself giving Shelton a kiss backstage after the first performance of her show, I’m Just a Girl.

She followed that post up with one from the red carpet of the residency’s premiere as she embraced Shelton, writing, “Got to do some red carpet w this guy [Blake Shelton].”

The two made their relationship public back in November 2015 after working alongside each other as coaches on The Voice. Stefani discussed their relationship in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday.

“He’s like my bestie, so of course he’s seen everything as its been going and just bouncing off of him and stuff like that,” Stefani said of Shelton knowing about most of Stefani’s residency show.

The one surprise she had for him was in her finale where she appeared on stage in a cowgirl uniform.

“I don’t think he knew what that whole ending scene was going to look like… but to make it finally look like that is, it was beautiful,” she said.

Both singers were coming off of divorces prior to dating each other, with Stefani being married to rock singer Gavin Rossdale from 2002-2015 and Shelton being with fellow country singer Miranda Lambert from 2011-15. The couple have each been asked about marriage in separate interviews, and both have said they haven’t given it much thought.

“I don’t know,” Stefani told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t have a future. All I know is that I have a lot to look forward to.”

Shelton gave a similar answer in a recent interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY.

“Of course I would,” Shelton said when asked if he would ever consider marrying Stefani. “My God. You’ve got to keep taking a stab at life. I don’t know if I will, but of course I would. I’m not afraid. Bring it on.”

But he followed up by saying neither ever planned for it to last as long as it has.

I think in the back of our minds,” Shelton says, “we both kind of thought, ‘This is a rebound deal because we’re both coming out of a pretty low spot in our lives and we’re kind of clinging to each other to get through this.’”

“But now here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us,” he continued. “It constantly feels like it’s going to the next level.”