Grey’s Anatomy Star Kevin McKidd and Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd announced on Sunday that his new wife, Arielle Goldrath, had given birth to their first child together, a baby boy. The perfect Mother’s Day gift!

“On this beautiful Mother’s Day evening… Welcome- little Aiden to our family and to the World!” McKidd captioned a sweet black-and-white Instagram photo that showed Goldrath snuggling with their newborn, who was wearing a beanie and swaddled in a baby blanket. “Arielle, you’re the most amazing mother and I love you both so much! #happymothersday #forever #weeAiden #Arielle #newlife.”

Baby Aiden has already been visited by at least one of McKidd’s famous co-workers. Sarah Drew — who played April Kepner on Grey’s before leaving the show at the end of this season — left a comment congratulating the couple: “I can’t wait to snuggle him again!!! He’s so beautiful!!”

McKidd, 44, and his wife announced they were expecting their first child together back in March, the same time they announced that they’d gotten married earlier in the year.

​”Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family,” the actor wrote at the time alongside a photo from his wedding. “My kids are happy for us too and are looking forward to the arrival of their newest sibling!”

The Scottish actor, who plays Owen Hunt on the ABC medical drama, revealed on his website that they’d tied the knot in a small wedding.

“Close friends and family came together with my Grey’s family to share in our celebration day — an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance,” he continued. “There’s much to be grateful for and we’re thrilled for the adventures 2018 will bring us all!”

McKidd is already dad to son Joseph, 17, and daughter Iona, 15, with his ex-wife, Jane McKidd. They announced their separation in 2016 after 17 years of marriage. In a joint statement the couple made to PEOPLE in 2016, the two said the decision was mutual and that their separation was amicable.

“Kevin and Jane have jointly decided to end their marriage. They look forward to continuing to co-parent their children, who have been their top priority, and will to continue to enjoy a close and caring relationship,” their rep said at the time of the filing.

After the divorce was finalized, McKidd reportedly was ordered to pay $22,440 in monthly child support until the kids turn 18, in addition to paying for private school and summer camp.