‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kelly McCreary Gets Married in Stunning Seaside Ceremony

Another Grey’s Anatomy star just tied the knot and we may just start believing in love again.

Actress Kelly McCreary, who plays Dr. Maggie Pierce on the long running ABC medical drama married director Peter Chatmon in an intimate wedding ceremony by the beach last weekend two years after meeting on the set of the show.

She broke the news to fans posting two stunning photos from the festivities on Instagram, delighting fans of the TV star.

“Married, yo!” she wrote on the caption of the first photo. “In our favorite place, surrounded by beloved family and friends, and under the new moon. I am besieged by blessings. I love you, @petechatmon!”

McCreary was seen wearing a form-fitting, sleeveless white gown with a beaded design, while Chatmon rocked a classic tux with white sneakers.

The first photo McCreary posted saw the couple walking down the aisle together after saying “I Do” as their family and friends cheered for the happy couple.

“Yessss gorgeous perfection!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Grey’s co-star Camilla Luddington wrote on the comments section of the photo.

“Congratulations! You deserve all the best things. [prayer hands emoji] Praying for that for you both,” How to Get Away With Murder actor Kendrick Sampson also commented.

“Congratulations!!!!” Private Practice alum Paul Adelstein also commented.

The second photo showed the happy couple posing together in the entrance of a front yard, with McCreary holding her bouquet playfully as Chatmon looked directly at the camera.

Luddington once again went into the comments section of the photo to compliment McCreary’s beautiful looks, writing: “Dress is just soooo good.”

PEOPLE writes McCreary and Chatmon met on the set of Grey’s Anatomy and dated for just over two years before getting married. The director has worked on the medical drama multiple times and has also directed episodes of Insecure, black-ish, grown-ish and other popular television shows.

The wedding comes as McCreary played a key role in last week’s Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 crossover event, as Maggie treated one of Station 19‘s own in two different hospitals, leading to a tragic conclusion that fans of both shows have still not recovered from. Maggie will also see more romance later this season, as she and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) are considering moving in together.

McCreary is not the only Grey’s star to tie the knot after wrapping Season 15. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti — whose character Andrew DeLuca dated Maggie, but is now in a relationship with Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey — also got married to fiancée Nichole G. in a lavish ceremony in Italy in April.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The season finale is scheduled to air May 16.