Grammys Host Alicia Keys Parodies ‘Shallow’ for Beautiful Segment

Alicia Keys may be new to hosting the Grammys, but don’t get it twisted — she’s been there before.

The 15-time Grammy winner reminded James Corden of as much during a hilarious yet beautiful parody of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born on The Late Late Show Wednesday night.

In the reimagined duet, Keys played the piano while Corden, who has hosted the Grammys twice, stood and sang opposite her.

“Tell me something, Keys, I hear you’re set to host this year’s Grammys,” Corden sang to the tune of “Shallow.”

“Didn’t you host it twice? Maybe you could give me some advice,” she sang sweetly into the microphone.

As Corden tried to offer her advice with lyrics like “Comfy shoes / After four hours you’ll find yourself drinking cheap booze” and “Try not to be scared / Act like you’ve been there,” Keys reminded the late-night host, “You know I’ve won 15 times?”

After a bit more back-and-forth between the two, Keys sang a bar from her hit song, “Girl on Fire,” much to the delight of the live audience. While the song is funny, what stands out most is Key’s mastery of the notes and riffs originally performed by Gaga in the Oscar-nominated song.

Clearly, the Grammy veteran is confident she’ll do a good job during Sunday night’s broadcast of music’s biggest night. When asked by Entertainment Tonight if she’d need any advice from past hosts like Coren, she said, “No, I don’t need any advice from them!”

The 38-year-old added that she’s “thrilled” to be hosting.

“I am thrilled! It’s a little bit of a second home to me. And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored — especially so many women that are [going to be] honored — and are gonna be celebrated that night,” she said.

While music fans are looking forward to Keys’ big night, the mom of two’s kids see it as just another Sunday. On Instagram, Keys shared the reactions her sons Egypt, 8, and Genesis, 4, had when she broke the news to them.

“I got some big news, guys,” she said in the video. “Guess what. I am going to host the Grammys!”

Her announcement was not met with cheers, but rather complete silence from Egypt and Genesis until Genesis finally lets out a squeal, followed by Egypt asking, “What’s the Grammys?”

“Egy and Gen want to know what the #GRAMMYS are ???” Keys captioned the funny video.

Keys will be the first female Grammys host since Queen Latifah hosted in 2005.

The 2019 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Terence Patrick/CBS