Golden Globes 2020: Tom Hanks’ Sweet Reason for Saying He Has 5 Kids When He Is a Father of 4

Tom Hanks was one of the most talked-about stars during Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, with the actor receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the evening’s broadcast. To celebrate the achievement, Hanks attended the show with his family, including his wife, Rita Wilson, and his four children, sons Colin, Chet and Truman and daughter Elizabeth.

During his acceptance speech, Hanks said that he had five kids, counting Colin’s wife, Samantha Bryant, as one of his own.

“I’m sorry,” he told the crowd, tearing up as he looked at his family. “A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that. A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is. And a loving group of people who have put [up] with me being away months and months and months at a time.”

“Of course, otherwise I wouldn’t be standing up here if they didn’t have to put up with that,” he added. “I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”

Colin and Bryant married in 2010 and share two children. A source told PEOPLE that Hanks “thinks of Sam as a daughter.”

Speaking to PEOPLE at the ceremony, Hanks reflected on his love of acting and shared that he stills feels the same way about his craft that he did when he first started out in school.

“I will tell you this, when I was in high school and we would audition, auditions would be done on Friday and the cast list would be put on Monday and I could not sleep for the entire weekend and I still feel that way the weekend before we start shooting,” he said. “It’s just the greatest and most exciting and challenging job there is.”

“I will say that years and years — when I realized that being an actor was a thing, a job, a craft, a pursuit you could have — I [didn’t] think there could be anything that could possibly be more fun that,” the Oscar winner added. “I’m not in this for power, although I have some, I’m not in this for money, although man am I rich. I can go to Greece any time I want so that’s how comfortable I am, but there’s no substitute for that.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Barcroft Media