‘Glee’ Actor Jesse Luken Released on $5,000 Bail After DUI Arrest

Former Glee actor Jesse Luken was released on $5,000 bail from the Glendale City Jail in California following his arrest for driving under the influence.

Glendale police found the 35-year-old in his crashed Toyota with the front tire damaged on the curb and an airbag deployed, TMZ reports. Following the single-car crash, Luken failed a field sobriety test, was charged, booked in the city jail, then released. He posted a $5,000 bail, according to Fox News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Luken is well known for playing high schooler Bobby “Boom Boom” Surette for several episodes in the fourth season of the musical dramedy in 2012. His jock-bully character frequently made fun of William McKinley High School’s new cook, Marley’s mom, Mrs. Rose. He also appeared on Last Resort, Justified, Star-Crossed, Underground and other shows, as well as films 42 and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Many Glee stars have struggled since the show aired its season finale in 2015. In 2013, Cory Monteith, who played leading man Finn Hudson, died at age 31 of an overdose.

In January, Mark Salling, who played bad boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman, died by suicide at age 35; he was due to be sentenced for possession of child pornography. He agreed to plead guilty in December 2017 and was expected to get between four to seven years in prison. He also faced 20 years of supervised release after his prison sentence and agreed to pay $50,000 in restitution to any victim who requested it. Prosecutors said there were over 50,000 images of child pornography on his computers. His case was dismissed in February, although his victims could still reportedly seek restitution from his estate.

According to Salling’s autopsy, he died with alcohol in his system, although no drugs were found in the toxicology report. His blood alcohol level was at 0.095, which is just above the 0.080 legal limit for driving in California.

Naya Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez on Glee, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in November 2017 after she allegedly hit her then-husband Ryan Dorsey. The charge against her was dismissed in January when Dorsey decided not to pursue prosecution.