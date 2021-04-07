Gleb Savchenko and Estranged Wife Elena Samodanova Vacation With Their Daughters: See the Photos

✖

Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and his estranged wife Elena Samodanova recently vacationed together with their children, despite their divorce battle. The two ventured to Cabo San Lucas on April 1 with their two daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3. The two are putting their children first despite their divorce battle and decided to vacation together "for the sake of the girls for spring break" one source told PEOPLE.

The pro dancer posted a number of photos to his Instagram account, showing off his toned physique and fun adventures with the kids. He started with a few selfies before showing one with his daughter and a camel. He then posed topless for his more recent post and said, "Today's agenda: go with the flow." While fans are loving his posts, for the pro dancer it's about making memories. "Make memories that last forever," he captioned the picture that includes Olivia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial)

Samodanova also took to Instagram to share a few photos of her own. In one, she photo-bombed a poolside picture her daughter was posing for, as she too showed off her gorgeous physique. The 36-year-old wore a two-piece, black string bikini and sported a casual hairstyle as she posed in front of the pool with her daughter behind her. "Sorry @oliviasavchenko I photo bomb your photo," she captioned the image. Several fans flooded the comment section to not only praise her for being a mother-of-two, but credited her and Savchenko for co-parenting so well and choosing to put their children first.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ElenaSamodanova (@elenasamodanova)

Savchenko and Samodanova announced their divorce in November, just after he was partnered with Chrishell Stause on the hit ABC dance competition. At the time, fans immediately assumed that he may have been having an affair with the Selling Sunset star, his estranged wife even delivering a cryptic message on her Instagram account alluding to the fact that there may have been infidelity that played a role. However, he has denied those rumors as the two proceed with their divorce. Although they plan to go their separate ways, they are creating a humble environment for their kids.

"We made it a lot of fun for the kids," the 37-year-old said. "I said to Olivia, 'Whatever is happening, it's life, but you get to live in two different places. You're gonna have your own room, with like anime posters and LED lights, and we're gonna make it so fun. Then you can go back to your mom, and you'll have your own room, which is a little different. But it's fun.'"