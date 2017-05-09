Why Gisele Bundchen Encourages Her Kids to Follow a Plant-Based Diet

At this point, we all know that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady eat a super strict, super healthy diet. (We’re talking one tomato a month, people! Srsly.) Although we have a feeling the Brady kids have a little more leeway in their daily menus, Gisele told PEOPLE that just like Mom and Dad, they eat a plant-based diet, too.

Ready! 💃🏼 Pronta! A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on May 1, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

“We all love it,” she said. “It’s not only good for our health and makes us feel good, but it is also good for the planet!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mom of Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4, says that she was turned onto eating a plant-based diet after an environmentalist friend taught her the importance of it.

“My friend Paul Hawken taught me that eating a plant-rich diet will have a hugely positive impact on global warming as well,” she adds.

Bündchen has always been a nature lover (she and the kids even tend their own garden, keep their own bees and harvest their own honey). In fact, she tries to get the kids to spend as much time outdoors as possible, weather permitting.

“The kids play outside most days,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I want them to use their imaginations as much as possible. I love that they get the opportunity to be creative and fantasize about different kinds of places and stories with their friends in our yard.”

“We are all pretty active at our home. We do some form of physical exercise every day; it all depends where we are,” she shares.

“If it’s not cold, I love to exercise outside in nature. But it’s cold a lot where we live, so I get to work pretty hard in the gym too!”

As for the family’s sustainable plant-based diet, Bündchen says she just wants to do her part for the planet.

“I love the Earth and every living being on it,” she said. “I feel we are all so blessed we get to live on this beautiful planet. No matter what country we are born in, the earth is the home we all share, so we should take care of it.”

“In a way, we are all Earth trustees, and we need to make sure we leave it in a better place for future generations,” she said.

MORE NEWS:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com