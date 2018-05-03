Gigi Hadid Responds to Backlash Over Controversial ‘Vogue’ Blackface Cover

Gigi Hadid had no creative control over the controversial “blackface” Vogue Italia cover unveiled this week, the supermodel said in a statement on Twitter.

She also added that it was “not executed properly.”

Hadid included a paparazzi photo of herself returning home after the April 3 photo shoot, showing her skin clearly bronzed. Hadid also included a long statement, insisting that photographer Steven Klein was completely responsible for coming up with the idea.

“Please understand that my control of a shoot 1. is non existent in terms of creative direction 2. ends completely when I leave set, and anything done to a photo in post is out of my control fully,” Hadid wrote. “The bronzing and photoshop is a style that S. Klein has done for many years and I believe was what was expected from the shoot (to show me in a different way creatively), BUT, although I understand what Vogue Italia‘s intentions were, it was not executed properly, and the concerns that have been brought up are valid.”

Hadid said the photo would have turned out differently if she had any creative control of the situation. Even though she did not, she took responsibility and apologized.

“Regardless, I want to apologize because my intention is never to diminish those concerns or take opportunities away from anyone else, and I hope this can be an example to other magazines and teams in the future,” Hadid wrote. “There are real issues regarding representation in fashion – it’s our responsibility to work towards a more diverse industry.”

Many of the responses from fans to Hadid’s message were positive.

“The fact that people act like it’s your fault is ridiculous, because what happens when you leave the set doesn’t concern you. We love every Vogue cover you have done, even though we all have our favorites. Keep slaying, we love you,” one user wrote.

“I have never understood the level of hate directed at models for shoots they have no control over,” another added. “People need to realise this and remember that it’s the advertising agency and society as a whole which needs to take a look at itself. Solidarity.”

Earlier this week, Vogue Italia shared the cover, which shows Hadid sitting on a male model’s lap while wearing a Dolce & Gabbana jumpsuit, earrings and a crown. Her skin color is noticeably darker than it is in reality. She is shown with dark hair rather than her natural blond.

Hadid posted the cover on her own social media pages, tweeting, “Excited, honored, and grateful to cover [Vogue Italia]’s May Issue by my loves [Steven Klein], [Patti Wilson] & [Giovanni Bianco] – thank you so so much for an amazing shoot, I am forever inspired by you all !!! & can’t wait to share the full story !!” However, she has since taken those posts down.

This was not the first time Hadid stirred controversy with a Vogue Italia cover. In 2015, she appeared with darkened skin and a blue Afro-inspired wig.