Gigi and Bella Hadid Slammed for ‘Creepy’ and ‘Incestuous’ Magazine Cover Photo

Fashion’s most in-demand sisters are normally split up to accommodate the list of luxury brands vying for their modeling services. But for British Vogue’s latest double cover issue, Gigi and Bella Hadid stuck together — and stripped down — to show off their skills.

British Vogue teased a photo of the dynamic duo on social media Tuesday, showing a black-and-white image of the sisters cozying up in their birthday suits. For the shot, Gigi placed her hand on Bella’s chest and used her leg to cover her sister’s modesty.

The image was photographed by Steven Meisel, famous for photographing Madonna for her book Sex and known for using nudity on Vogue covers.

.@GiGiHadid on @bellahadid in the March issue of #NewVogue: “She’s one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for. She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her” https://t.co/IEzjItBMp8 pic.twitter.com/JWUU4wFHRQ — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) January 30, 2018

The intimate snap for the cover story also included a quote from Gigi about her younger sister, who has joined her as a Victoria’s Secret model and face of high-fashion.

“She’s one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for,” Gigi said of Bella. “She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her.”

But the sisters’ wardrobe change from runway fashion to nude had some social media users slamming the models’ latest shot.

“Really disappointed with @BritishVogue’s uncomfortable image of @gigihadid and @bellahadid. These sisters are doing so well in their careers only for Vogue to sexualise a sibling relationship in the most creepy and non-artistic way,” one follower wrote. “Would you ever put two famous brothers naked?”

really disappointed with @BritishVogue ‘s uncomfortable image of @GiGiHadid and @bellahadid. These sisters are doing so well in their careers only for Vogue to sexualise a sibling relationship in the most creepy and non-artistic way. Would you ever put two famous brothers naked.. — Ami (@_ami1010) January 30, 2018

Others slammed the photo as “creepy,” “inappropriate” and having “hints of incest.”

Must you fetishise them? Talented women. No need to be naked to pique our interest. — Sarah Southern (@sarahsouthern) January 30, 2018

why the fuck are @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid posing naked together?? please stop this sick self objectification with hints of incest. i’m sick of this shit. — Luca D (@xradmoonx) January 30, 2018

That pic of Gigi and Bella is horrible looks like incest — Xona🇽🇰 (@wastelies) January 30, 2018

Everyone is so right on both counts. First, I don’t like this trend of models posing naked when it is supposed to be about fashion, i.e. clothing! Secondly it is definitely inappropriate to have sisters posing naked together. — Jacob Dunbar (@Fashiomista2017) January 30, 2018

The sisters have not responded the the controversy, but Gigi opened up to British Vogue about the constant criticism surrounding her relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

“I post what I think would be normal to post of your boyfriend, the comments are: ‘It’s extra, it’s fake,’ ” the 22-year-old said. “But if I don’t do it enough then it’s: ‘Oh they’re fake, they’re not really together.’ I try to do what feels real to me, and do it with integrity.”

Despite their multi-layered criticisms, the sisters’ mother Yolanda Hadid told Fox News that the secret behind her daughters’ success is their authentic and good personalities.

“Like I always say to my girls, there [are] a million girls who are as beautiful as you are and deserve success as much as you do,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member said. “So how are you going to set yourself apart? And in my opinion, that’s to be a good person, be kind to everybody, be the hardest working girl on set and be authentic. And it has worked for them.”

Photo credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy / Contributor