'Ghostbusters II' and 'Carlito's Way' Actor Dead at 86: Richard Foronjy's Family Confirms His Passing

Richard Foronjy, the character actor who appeared in films including Ghostbusters II and Carlito's Way, has died. His family announced in a social media tribute posted to Foronjy's Facebook page Monday that the actor passed away on Sunday, May 19 at the age of 86. A cause of death was not disclosed, though his family said he "passed peacefully."

"Richard was a legend in every sense. He has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. With a spirit as vibrant as the sun, he embraced life with unparalleled vigor and enthusiasm," the statement read in part. "Richard's outgoing nature and infectious joy illuminated every room he entered, leaving a lasting impression on all who crossed his path. Richard Foronjy's legacy of living life to the fullest will continue to inspire generations to come."

(Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Born in Brooklyn, New York as Richard Edward Salerno on August 3, 1937, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Foronjy spent more than eight years in prison before becoming an actor. In a 1987 interview with UPI's Vernon Scott, he said he was arrested more than 20 times for "forgery, bank robbery, credit card rip-offs, assorted crimes and skullduggery... almost everything except drugs and homicide." After spending more than eight years in the New York prisons Sing Sing and Attica, Foronjy was released when he was 32 and began taking acting classes in his spare time while working as a butcher.

Foronjy made his acting debut in the 1973 Al Pacino movie Serpico, following that with a decades-long career in film and television totaling 79 credits, per his IMDb profile. In 1989's Ghostbusters II, the actor appeared as a Con Edison Supervisor, an employee of Consolidated Edison, Inc. in New York City. The role was followed just a few years later by his portrayal of Pete Amadesso in Carlito's Way, the Brian De Palma-directed crime drama based on Judge Edwin Torres' novels. His other movie credits include Repo Man (1984), Midnight Run (1988), Fun With Dick and Jane (1977), The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh (1979), and Man of the House (1995). On TV, he appeared on Police Story, M*A*S*H, The Streets of San Francisco, Taxi, Cagney & Lacy, Hill Street Blues, and more.

In 2020, Foronjy published a memoir titled From the Mob to the Movies under his birth name., writing. His family said that Foronjy's "life serves as a reminder that we are all imperfect beings, striving to navigate the intricate depths of relationships and for some parenthood." He is survived by his significant other, Wendy; his children, Charles, Susan, Christine, and Richard; his brothers, Charles, Frank, and William; and 17 grandchildren.